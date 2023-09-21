Did you know Tom Holland once pitched this idea of a ‘young James Bond Film’? Here’s what happened next

Tom Holland had come up with the pitch to take on the role of a young James Bond that he had shared with Sony. In an interview with Total Film, he spoke about his idea of becoming a part of the James Bond franchise. He also mentioned that this incident took place when he was filming for his hit movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland had pitched the idea of becoming the next James Bond to Sony

Speaking with Total Film, Holland revealed, "I had a meeting... with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with.” Back then, Sony did not have the rights to Spider-Man and was releasing movies from the James Bond franchise. For the unversed, the Bond franchise is now taken over by MGM.

Revealing his plans for the movie, Holland revealed, "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

However, the meeting with Sony was not a total waste. They got back to Holland with another offer of taking up the role of Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted which is Sony’s adaptation of the cult video game.

Sony decided to offer Tom Holland the role of Nathan Drake in Uncharted instead

Speaking about the movie offer, Holland said, "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games."

Ruben Fleischer’s directorial Uncharted hit the silver screen back in 2022 and starred Tom Holland along with Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle among others. The film went on to become the sixth highest grossing video game of all time with a whopping collection of $401 million worldwide.

On the other hand, Daniel Craig has departed the James Bond franchise with producer Barbara Broccoli who is not in a rush to find a successor. She however made a comment saying that when she does, it would be a British man.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will be continuing with his role as Spider-Man in the MCU. There has been no final announcement of a release date of the sequel.

