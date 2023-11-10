Did you know Tom Holland spoiled THIS movie for Chris Pratt

When it comes to secrets for a movie, Tom Holland is not the right person anyone would rely on. As he is known for spilling out some of the biggest secrets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland once spoiled THIS movie of his fellow MCU co-star Chris Pratt. Both the actors have played the superhero character for the Marvel Studios and the Spider-Man actor once proved that he isn’t quite as good at keeping secrets as his alter ego Peter Parker.

Tom Holland revealed the plot of THIS movie for Chris Pratt

The entertainment world knows that the current Spider-Man actor is a precious human and the king of accidentally spoiling his projects. However, it is not limited to his own movies or appearances as he accidentally revealed the plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for Chris Pratt. During a visit to Entertainment Weekly Radio with costar Bryce Dallas Howard, the Star-Lord actor revealed that it was Tom Holland who ruined the movie and spilled the beans while he and Pratt were working on the same lot shooting their respective Marvel projects.

Weirdly it was the Spider-Man actor who told the plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to Chris Pratt, who later featured in the movie. He was shooting the sequel of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Tom Holland was shooting his Spider-Man movie. Tom Holland knew Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona because of the film The Impossible. “He told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then when I read the script, I was like, 'Yeah, he wasn’t messing with me,' this is all real,” said Chris Pratt.

Will Tom Holland return as Spider-Man?

Considering his MCU run as Peter Parker, he has become one of the most loved characters among the superhero fandom. The makers have not officially announced any further installments but it can be speculated that Marvel Studios and Sony are working on the movie. In May 2023, producer Amy Pascal noted that "of course" there would be a new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, but the strikes in Hollywood have held matters up and it can be said that a follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't arriving anytime soon.

