Did you know Tom Holland’s favorite Spider-Man movie is actually not one of his own? DEETS here

Tom Holland revealed his favorite movie starring the Marvel superhero Spider-Man. And it is not his own! Holland himself had a chance to play the role of Spider-Man on the big screen in standalone movies as well as Avengers: End Game, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War.

Tom Holland’s favorite Spider-Man movie

Now in a recent interview with Associated Press, during the premiere of the new Apple TV+ series – The Crowded, Tom Holland opens up about his favorite Spider-Man movie as well as updates on the development of Spider-Man 4. Here is everything to know about the same.

The actor revealed that the Spider-Verse saga’s first installment is his favorite movie while expressing his excitement for the second one.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it.” Tom Holland to AP

Holland also added that he was supposed to go with Amy Pascal, who is like his mother as her date to the premiere but he was unable to be a part of the premiere due to his professional commitments.

The second installment of Spider-Verse - Across the Spider-Verse released in theaters on Friday and has garnered exceptional reviews from both audience and critics. It saw the return of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as the voices of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy respectively.

Tom Holland shares an update on Spider-Man 4

In an interview with Variety, Tom Holland also gave an update about the development of Spider-Man 4 during the premiere of The Crowded Room. However, fans would be disappointed to know that the development of the movie is still in very early stages.

Holland said, “I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Tom Holland’s update about Spider-Man 4 is in line with what producer Amy Pascal said last week.

