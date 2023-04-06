Did you know Tyrese and Paul Walker were unaware of sleeping with the same woman? DEETS inside

Tyrese has spoken out about the moment he and the late Paul Walker were accidentally sleeping with the same lady, which they were unaware of. This happened while they were filming "2 Fast, 2 Furious" in 2003.

The singer and actor, Tyrese, divulged all the details in an interview with The Morning Hustle, where he mentioned Eva Mendez and how Paul and he were involved with her at the same time without even knowing about the double stunt.

Here is what Tyrese revealed:

"She's a lovely girl," Tyrese added, "and Paul and I were banging the same chick on the set of 2 Fast 2 Furious and didn't even realize it... "It was Eva Mendez's stunt double, and we were both simply complementing this girl every day, and for some reason, we didn't say anything about the fact that we were both smashing the same person."

When the host questioned Tyrese who was the first to stop sleeping with Leon, the actor said, "I don't think we stopped."

Tyrese recalled a Cindy Leon interview with In Touch Weekly, in which she acknowledged that she did indeed sleep with both celebrities before revealing a few details.

During the interview, Tyrese remembered about his late, lovely friend Paul Walker, whom he misses deeply, and kept him in mind while he was revealing about the incident. It would indeed be a highlight of the event if Paul were beside Tyrese.

