Did you know Warner Bros' refused to re-shoot Blue Beetle for THIS reason?

Blue Beetle DC’s recent film has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for its story and graphics. However, the recent film was shot in a subsequently short period due to pandemic constraints and other reasons. After shooting the film, the director wanted to reshoot it, but unfortunately, his request was denied by Warner Brothers.

Meanwhile, Blue Beetle was released this month. Blue Beetle is based on a Mexican-American adolescent who discovered extraterrestrial biotech and was outfitted with sentient military armor capable of mass destruction. Our doughty young hero Jaime, on the other hand, had a huge heart and a loving family, two characteristics that enabled him to channel the armor's destructive purpose into doing good. Even though it had a strong storyline, the movie failed to perform at the box office.

Why did Warner Brothers refuse to reshoot Blue Beetle?

In an era of exceeded budgets, lengthy productions accompanied by re-shoots, then more re-shoots, and 18-month turnaround times where workers lose their will to live, DC's delightfully charming Blue Beetle has defied the trend by not only delivering a fun film but also coming in at a reasonable budget.

Re-shoots have been a problem for DC films in particular, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is all getting into difficulties, blowing up budgets, and prolonging filming by weeks and months at a time.

Blue Beetle had two days of reshoots, which had no influence on the time it took to shoot the film. It should be mentioned that the filmmakers did want extra time to reshoot, but Warner Bros. refused.

Warner Brothers had denied the request because of COVID. As Blue Beetle encountered practical obstacles, such as filming sequences without a cast member who had COVID and capturing a hectic family scenario that required exact timing. Despite time restrictions, the producers completed the film in 57 days, which is less than the normal length for a romantic comedy.

The Blue Beetle director revealed what was the most difficult scene to shoot

Nonetheless, the film was delivered in record time and was well received. Ángel Manuel Soto told Collider that the entire production took less time than the average romantic comedy while discussing which scene was the most difficult logistically to shoot for the film, thanks to humanity's old nemesis, COVID.

He said, "We were dealing with someone who wasn't present who had COVID, and then we got him the next day, so we had to shoot around him. It was one of the first scenes we shot that included everyone, not just the family. It's like the entire family and Jenny Kord, which is when they come back and he displayed his back and she's telling them about the scarab, and Rudy goes on his rent. That sequence took a long time to film because it's so hectic, with everyone in the family shouting all over each other, everyone having something to say, and someone moving and spacing."

Soto then went on to elaborate: "It was challenging to shoot because we had so little time. We completed this film in 57 days. A romantic comedy requires more time. So, because we had to film this movie in a limited amount of time, getting that sequence to work was probably the most difficult."

Blue Beetle is currently playing in theaters and stars Xolo Mariduea, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, and Susan Sarandon.

