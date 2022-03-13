Did you spot Ben Affleck's cameo in Jennifer Lopez's new music video for Marry Me's remix track?

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new music video for her song for Marry Me as she released its remix version. While the song features JLo in some lovely visuals, one moment from the video is particularly going viral and that consists of a cameo of Ben Affleck. If you have watched the video already and are wondering how you missed out on it, here's why.

While Affleck's face is not visible in the music video, the actor can be seen towards the end of the clip in a portion where JLo indulges in PDA-filled cuddles. While we don't get to see Ben's face at one point, the actor can be seen holding his hand out towards JLo as she lovingly holds onto to it.

This is of course not the first time that Affleck has appeared in Lopez's music video. Previously, during their 2000s romance, Ben was featured in the Jenny From the Block music video where he was seen notoriously giving her butt an affectionate slap. After parting ways in 2004, the couple reunited last year after decades and rekindled their romance.

Check out the music video here:

After getting back together, the couple hasn't been shying away from flaunting their love and have been spotted at several events together. Ben had also accompanied Jennifer at her film, Marry Me's premiere where the couple posed on the red carpet in the most love-filled manner.

In an interview with People in February, Lopez also maintained that she felt "lucky" about getting back together with Affleck gushed about the duo receiving a second chance.

