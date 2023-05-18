Did you spot Liam Hemsworth references in Miley Cyrus' new song 'Jaded?

The official music video for Miley Cyrus' song "Jaded" was released on 16th May and it's safe to say that we're all living in Miley's world now. The music video was dropped by Cyrus on her Instagram account. The singer also shared a series of three topless pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote the lyrics of her song 'Jaded' in the caption, "You're lonely now & I hate it."

Is the song 'Jaded' about Cyrus’s ex Liam Hemsworth?

Rumors about Miley Cyrus making references to her failed marriage and relationship with Liam Hemsworth are not new to her. After the release of the music video for "Flowers" earlier this year, Miley Cyrus' new album Endless Summer Vacation now features two additional music videos, including ‘Jaded’. Though Cyrus’s previous song (Flowers) had a connection with Hemsworth. (she sings, "Built a home and watched it burn," in the song), but she has not stated whether the song "Jaded" is influenced by the actor. Although her video has created a similar buzz as many people are speculating that the video may have a few references to Miley’s former husband Liam Hemsworth. For the unversed, Miley and Liam were involved in an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years. Their marriage lasted for eight months before ending in August 2019.

This song titled ‘Jaded’ is about a previous relationship and Miley can be seen singing her heart out against a palm tree backdrop while laying topless on top of white bedsheets in the music video.

Fans' reaction to Miley Cyrus’s song ‘Jaded’

After Miley Cyrus shared the video on her Instagram, her fans drew comparisons between ‘Jaded’ and her earlier work that seemed to have been influenced by her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. One person wrote, "She seems so unbothered and I think she knows Liam might watch jaded she was serving looks. Look what u missed." Another person commented, "She filmed the music video in her new Malibu home referencing her song Malibu and the California house Hemsworth and her lost in the fires. And mocks adore you, love song to Liam. She's also back to brunette (hair color she had when she met Liam) as she sings they are older and mature now."

