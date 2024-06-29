Did Zac Efron Improvise His Bet On It Dance in High School Musical 2? The Perfect Match Star Reveals

Zac Efron disclosed that he made up everything for the iconic Bet on It number from Disney Channel Original Movie of 2007, High School Musical 2. In an interview with Still Watching Netflix, the 36-year-old actor told his A Family Affair co-star Joey King about how spontaneous the performance was.

For the unversed, High School Musical 2's Bet On It came out in 2007. It instantly became a favorite among fans of the Disney film series and it's been described as an "almost-rock" anthem.

Zac Efron improvised Troy Bolton's Bet On It dance number

Alongside Joey King, 24, Talking about filming the scene, Efron said, "When we shot that. We just had no ideas for what to do on the day." According to Efron, the whole sequence was improvised and shot within three hours.

In the Bet On It sequence, Troy Bolton is singing this emotional song while dancing on a golf course in frustration over the control of others including Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) who had forced him and other Wildcats into joining a country club talent show. On the day of the shooting, Efron recalled that Kenny Ortega (the director) said they had no plan for the song but asked him what would he like to do. "I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course.'" replied Efron to him.

Joey King considered the dance as an “iconic” one and reflected on being a fan of the franchise noting that she owned a “little High School Musical locker” at age ten which played songs upon pressing the buttons. Efron was extremely surprised and happy; he high-fived King while revealing that he would love to revisit these moments.

Advertisement

Disney's High School Musical came out 18 years ago!

This movie franchise raised a generation of its own. The first film of the series was released in 2006, and the rest followed in subsequent years, quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon. Zac Efron has admitted that over 18 years after its original premiere on Disney Channel in January 2006, he still sings tunes from High School Musical while showering.

The three movies follow characters attending East High School in Albuquerque New Mexico where Troy (Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) face disapproval from their friends in basketball and theater communities as they try to bridge this gap between sport court and stage plays. The entire series is available on Disney+ to binge.

Zac Efron and Joey King star in A Family Affair alongside Nicole Kidman available on Netflix June 28, 2024 onwards.

ALSO READ: 'It's Kind Of A Mix': Zac Efron Talks About How He Relates To A Family Affair Character In Real Life