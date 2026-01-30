Did Zayn Malik Take Sly Dig at Former 1D Bandmate Harry Styles’ Tour Ticket Prices? Here’s What We Know

The boys of One Direction may have gone their separate ways, but they always somehow find their time back to each other. This time it's probably what no one had expected (or hoped). Zayn Malik seems to have spoken up at a recent gig, in thanking his fans for their presence, and at the same time, what can presumably be seen as a dig towards his former friend, Harry Styles.

Zayn Malik comments on Harry Styles’ expensive tour tickets? All we know

Performing in front of a large crowd, Zayn Malik appeared for a night full of singing at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, as a part of his seven-night residency at the venue. On Wednesday night, local time, he took to the mic to perform some of his biggest hits. However, soon after, he dropped a comment that has now become the center of attention. “Who’s from Vegas? Who’s from elsewhere?” and as fans answered, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to them. “I just want to say a big, big thank you to each and every single one of you for being here with me tonight. You could’ve been anywhere, [but] you decided to spend your night with me,” he said.

His next words have caused uproar within the fandom and online: “Hopefully the ticket prices weren’t too high – just saying!” His seemingly lighthearted comment, made with a smile and without any follow-up remarks, has now found itself to be the centerpiece of chatter online. Many are wondering whether it was indeed a sly dig at his former bandmate, Harry Styles, who recently announced his new album, as well as a tour, Together, Together. The tickets of which have been a rare finding, and the prices are sky-high.

With the pre-sales going live this week, fans of the singer have taken to social media to voice out their frustration over the unbelievably high-priced tickets, and yet the shows are all sold out. Many claim that scalpers have had their fill with hiked resales, observing triple or more on the price tag.

Zayn Malik’s remark comes in the midst of all the online discourse over the price, and while he did not personally mention a name, the timing of it has everyone convinced that it was indeed a dig.

ALSO READ: Louis Tomlinson Claims Things Were Normal Night Before Zayn Malik’s One Direction Exit, Reveals What He Wanted Instead