Did Zendaya and Tom Holland get married? Here's what we know

Rumours of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship came to a rest when the actress sported an eye-catching diamond engagement ring to the Golden Globes. A couple of days ago, she was spotted wearing a gold band on her finger, prompting fans to speculate whether they have already gotten married. Now, a solid confirmation from her longtime stylist, Law Roach, has made things interesting.

Zendaya’s stylist confirms her wedding to Tom Holland

The wedding bells have been ringing for a long time for Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland. While the world was waiting for the official confirmation and some breathtaking pictures from their white wedding, it seems like the couple is already married. The speculations rose after the Euphoria star’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, gave an internet-breaking statement.

While talking to Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles, Law confirmed, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When quizzed if there was any truth to their statement, the stylist responded, “It's very true. Thank you so much.”

After Roach’s video went viral online, fans expressed their shock. However, there were many who were happy that the couple kept their wedding a secret and did not decide to announce it to the world. An admirer of the couple wrote, “One thing I love about Z is that she’s not afraid to keep stuff private,” while another expressed, “I'm so happy for them they could get a personal space in this century. Congratulations.”

A third noted, “She recently started wearing a gold band instead of her engagement ring, so this tracks. I’m happy they got to have privacy!” According to another fan, “Tom and Zendaya getting married the same time as Charles and Alexandra is just peak.”

About Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland are famous for keeping things low-profile and their personal lives away from the limelight. When Zendaya arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a massive five-carat diamond ring, Page Six confirmed that Holland did ask her to marry him. “They both value their privacy, so the proposal was something Tom wanted to keep private as well,” an insider close to the couple has told the publication, back then.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Zendaya Says People ‘Make Mistakes’ About Her Relationship Red Flags, Reveals How Tom Holland Checks Out