Did Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Get Married? Actress Replaces Engagement Ring With Gold Band

Tinsel Town’s favorite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, got engaged back in December 2024 over the holidays. With many speculations surrounding their impending marriage, the two have remained tight-lipped about it, choosing to be as private as possible. However, a recent update seems to have their fans jumping around in excitement. On February 18 local time, the Dune actress was spotted in Beverly Hills with a gold band on her ring finger, raising speculations of a secret wedding to the Spider-Man himself.

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have gotten married secretly, and here’s what we know about it

As per a Hello! report, the 29-year-old was photographed alongside film producer Josh Lieberman in Los Angeles on Wednesday. While going for a laid-back look in a white jacket over a plain T-shirt and some loose trousers, it was her hand that grabbed the most eyeballs. It was belatedly shared that she had swapped out her 5-carat diamond ring from fiancé Tom Holland for a shiny gold band on her ring finger, leading to questions about whether the two lovers had gotten married in a secret ceremony already.

While Zendaya and Tom Holland have not commented on the same, the same could very well be possible for the couple, who have always opted for privacy around their relationship. Previously, there were a lot of questions about the duo possibly getting married this year; however, her close friend and popular stylist, Law Roach, had shared in July 2025 that the process hadn’t even been started back then. Six months on, and we think it’s very much achievable that the two held a small ceremony without the knowledge of the world.

After dating since 2021, the couple chose not to announce their engagement, but the actress stepped onto the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet with a new sparkler on her finger, confirming it. Later, a source shared that the proposal happened over the holidays in December 2024. She was seen frequenting the set of his films in recent months, as the couple spent every possible moment together between busy schedules.

