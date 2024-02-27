Diddy accused of sexual assault? Former male employee claims rapper would walk around naked

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and sexual abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the multifaceted rapper and entrepreneur, has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his innovative sound and undeniable charisma. Renowned for his chart-topping hits and groundbreaking ventures, Diddy has solidified his place as a cultural icon. However, recent allegations of sexual assault by a former male employee have cast a shadow over his legacy, prompting a reevaluation of his public image and the broader conversation on accountability within the entertainment world.

Diddy accused of sexual assault once again

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again caught under the spotlight for sexually assaulting a former male employee as per NBC. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a former producer and videographer for Diddy, alleges that the music mogul repeatedly sexually assaulted him while working on his latest album from September 2022 to November 2023. Jones claims Diddy would grope his genitals and touch his anus in an attempt to groom him into having sex, according to the outlet.

However, Diddy, who allegedly would walk around naked in front of Jones dismissed the assaults as “horseplay.” The employee further claimed that the rapper subjected him to unwarranted sexual attention from his associates, including Cuba Gooding Jr. and a female cousin of Diddy’s girlfriend, Yung Miami. Surprisingly, Jones alleges that the female rapper’s cousin once attempted to have sex with him in front of the I’ll Be Missing You singer.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Jones highlighted that he was coerced into soliciting sex workers and engaging in sexual acts with them at Diddy's request. The producer claimed that he was drugged and raped during one of Diddy’s alleged drug-fueled parties around February 2023, as per NBC. Also, he admitted that he woke up naked, dizzy, and disoriented in bed with Combs and two sex workers.

ALSO READ: Why will Sean 'Diddy' Combs not attend this year's Grammys despite being a nominee? Find out

Diddy’s response to sexual allegations

Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, vehemently denied the accusations, stating to Page Six that "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar" who filed the $30 million lawsuit "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday.” The attorney continued, “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

She further said, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

The recent sexual allegations came following Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie, also known as Cassandra Ventura, who filed for rape and abuse in November 2023. After her filing, three more women filed lawsuits against the rapper for sexual assault. Although Cassie’s suit was swiftly settled, Diddy denied other allegations brought against him.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refutes Gang Rape Accusation In Legal Filings; Claims Never Witnessed Or Participated In Any Alleged Misconducts