Diddy confirms Will Smith and Chris Rock settled their feud after Oscars slap: That’s over

Will Smith and Chris Rock made amends after their now-famous slap. As per Page Six, Diddy provided an update on Will Smith's relationship with Chris Rock after their furious exchange at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the Sean Jean designer, 52, told Page Six of the drama at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.” Smith, 53, stunned the world when he smacked Rock, 57, in the face at the 94th annual awards event. While presenting the Best Documentary nominations, the Grown Ups actor made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, prompting the Pursuit of Happiness star to jump up from his seat and approach the platform.

As per US Weekly, when Smith came to the stage, he said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f–king mouth!" However, the moment generated a sensation as viewers tried to figure out whether it was a staged gag. “Wow. "Will Smith just knocked the s–t out of me," Rock stated before continuing with the awards ceremony. Meanwhile, a source informed Page Six just hours before that the duo had agreed to hash out their differences following the Academy Awards, during which the King Richard actor apologised to everyone but Rock when he won his Best Actor award.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award,” Smith said. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.” Following the chaotic awards event, Smith went to the Vanity Fair celebration with his family and danced the night away, clearly unaffected by the turmoil that had occurred hours earlier. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor was seen rapping and dancing to his '90s singles Summertime, Miami, and Gettin' Jiggy Wit It.

