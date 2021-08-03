Diddy explains intentions behind his TBT post with ex Jennifer Lopez right after her breakup in May

After posting a random throwback photo with former girlfriend Jennifer Lopes right after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, Diddy is now explaining why he posted the snapshot in May. If you missed it, back in May of 2021, right after JLo and Alex Rodriguez had broken up and when she was first being linked to Ben Affleck again, Diddy posted the throwback pic.

The photo was a paparazzi shot of the former couple looking cozy and holding hands, which he posted to Instagram and captioned simply “#tbt.” Diddy, dated the actress and singer from 1999 to February 2001.

Now, Diddy is explaining why he posted that photo amid all the talk about her romantic life. Diddy explained about posting the photo, “It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend. And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life.”

In other news, in the past weeks, Lopez and Affleck have made significant progress when it comes to their rekindled romance. From making their relationship Instagram official on her 52nd birthday to their PDA-filled photos from the yacht, the couple hasn't been shying away from flaunting their love.

As per an ET source, the couple is going strong and also seem serious about each other saying, "They’re spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around." After their love-filled vacation, there seems to be a possibility that the duo may be moving in together soon considering not long ago they were spotted house-hunting accompanied by JLo's kids.

