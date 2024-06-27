‘Didn’t Even Scare Me’: Chris Hemsworth Jokes About His Run-In With A Giant Spider In Recent Post; See Here

Chris Hemsworth took a selfie with a giant spider!

The Australian actor had a close encounter with a creepy crawly only to be startled by it later. However, he joked about his jump scare and captioned the post, “[It] didn’t even scare me.” Fans joked that Thor is not afraid of anything!

Chris Hemsworth has a close encounter with a spider

On Thursday, June 27, the Furiosa actor shared a video of himself coming across a huge spiderweb with the creepy crawly wedged in the middle of the web. “Look at that,” Hemsworth whispered, moving the camera towards the arachnid.

That’s when the spider twitched and startled Hemsworth for a minute. “Jesus,” he said and laughed while shifting the camera’s focus back to the creature. “Didn’t even scare me,” he wrote in the caption with a Pinocchio emoji.

“This is why I'm never stepping foot in Australia. Never,” another user wrote in the comment. "How did you not run away screaming? Maybe that’s what I would have done,” another comment. There were a plethora of Spiderman and Thor jokes as well!

Someone wrote, “Finally, Thor meets Spider-Man face to face.” Another quipped, “Leave Tom Holland alone, man…” A mother commented that her daughter recognized him as Thor and said, “It's Thor he's not afraid of anythin.”

Hemsworth reunited with his character’s hammer on a family vacation

The Extraction actor took his family of five, wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India Rose and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, to Universal Studios while on a family vacation. There, he found a signed replica of his character’s legendary Thor hammer inside a glass case. "I don’t remember signing that," he joked.

In a video shared on Instagram, people around him were urging him to lift the hammer. "Go ask for it back. If you’re really Thor, go get it then,” a person recording the video told the actor. "Go on, lift it up."

Although he didn’t lift the hammer, he joked he would have “definitely called Mjolnir” if he wanted to, adding that he "didn’t want to scare the kids.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star first played the Norse God in 2011 and reprised the character in multiple movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His last film in the MCU was Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

