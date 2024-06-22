'Didn't Expect It': Emma Stone Reflects On Her Improvised Kinds Of Kindness Dance Scene Going Viral

Emma Stone talks about being surprised when it was decided her improvised dance scene would be in the Kinds of Kindness trailer. She has also shared a clip of the origin story of her viral dance and she clearly ate.

The Academy award winning actress shares the full story of how her simply goofing around became a viral moment in pop culture in a recent interview.

Emma Stone shows off her moves in Kinds of Kindness trailer

Following the success of The Favourtie and Poor Things, Emma Stone has paired up with Yorgos Lanthimos for another impending hit Kinds of Kindness which took the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by storm. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on his eponymous Late Night talk show, Stone said, "I didn’t know they were going to use it for a teaser trailer so I didn’t expect it to take off as much as it did."

After sharing a tiny emotional moment at the show when Jimmy pulled out her childhood photo and praised her for winning two Best Actress Academy Awards, the conversation on Kinds of Kindness began. Emma revealed she is about to star in another feature film after the latest one which will also be directed by Lanthimos.

About the viral dance in the trailer that she choreographed herself, or safe to say, freestyled, Stone said, "Well, sort of it was basically during Poor Things. I mean, I do this most of the time." For, during the tiring days of filming, when "you have to keep your energy up", Emma said she danced around slaying those moves.

Stone narrated how it all began, "One day I was just kind of doing this dance on set. I think my friend Laura took a video of it and I sent it to Yorgos, and I was like, 'Here's what we're doing upstairs'." The clip featured her busting those K-pop-worthy moves that found a suitable place in the Kinds of Kindness trailer.

All about Kinds of Kindness

The official description of the movie reads: "Three stories revolve around a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability."

The film stars Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie. It received standing ovationn at it's world premiere at 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. Plemons also won the Best Actor award for it.

Kinds of Kindness hit theaters in the United States on June 21, 2024.

