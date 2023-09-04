'Didn't have a ton of stuff': Why did Joe Jonas keep his marriage to Sophie Turner private amidst public scrutiny? Find out

After reports of a potential divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first came out, fans and netizens alike were left shocked. Though neither of the two has addressed the rumors, reports claim they've been going through some serious problems. According to TMZ, Joe and his team have contacted two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles and are about to file documents.

Meanwhile, during an interview from last year, the singer revealed that he does not share details about his life with the Game of Thrones star for a reason. Here's what Joe said and why he felt it was important to protect his marriage from public scrutiny and social media.

Why did Joe Jonas keep marriage to Sophie Turner private amidst public scrutiny?

During a 2022 interview with Mr. Porter, the Jonas Brothers singer explained why he kept his relationship and marriage with Sophie private and low-key. While the news of their wedding and the birth of their two daughters was no secret, not much is known about any of it. The couple has kept the details to themselves throughout their dating, marriage, as well as parental phase. The 34-year-old revealed why they chose this approach for their personal life.

He disclosed, "I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself." Joe added that there have been a lot of situations in his career where a small thing has been blown out of proportion and had a trickling effect on him. He continued that because of his social media breaks, he is used to not knowing what's going on.

The former Disney star also chimed in about how he feels about the culture of exposing, canceling, and crucifying at the drop of a hat. Joe divulged that he is grateful that he gets to be in the public eye and if it comes with some of that drama and eye-rolling, he's okay with it. "Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day, then it’s all worth it," he said. Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple have two daughters born in 2020 and 2022. Previously, he told People that parenthood is an adjustment period. "I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true," Joe expressed his thoughts on his changing life in August last year.

