'Didn’t Know What To Do At The Time': Grey’s Anatomy Star Jessica Capshaw Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage

Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw and her co-star Camilla Luddington released a new episode of their Call It What It Is iHeartRadio podcast on July 14, where the former opened up about her experience with motherhood and how she suffered a horrible miscarriage. She shared that when she was pregnant, she was over the moon. However, at her 10-week appointment, she went in for an ultrasound alone, totally unsuspecting, and discovered there was no heartbeat.

Capshaw described her experience of losing the child as "the most shocking and deeply, deeply sad thing." She recalled the "deep sadness" she felt, struggling to decide whether to call her husband, Christopher Gavigan, and tell him over the phone or wait until she saw him in person.

Jessica Capshaw believes life happens and people should move on

Today, Capshaw shares four children—Luke, 16; Eve, 13; Poppy, 12; and Josephine, 8—with her husband and entrepreneur, Christopher Gavigan. Reflecting on her experience of suffering a miscarriage and feeling deeply sad, she recalled her doctor telling her that the next step would be to go through a D&C to clear out the pregnancy tissue from her uterus.

A D&C, short for dilation and curettage, is a surgical procedure used to remove tissue from the uterus. Capshaw expressed gratitude for her compassionate doctor and supportive partner during this painful and disappointing time of her life.

Advertisement

She further stressed that life moved forward for her. She focused on caring for herself and her children, ultimately conceiving again, which she described as an incredible experience.

Jessica Capshaw shared some insights on family planning

During Jessica Capshaw's podcast chat with co-star Camilla Luddington, Luddington fielded a question from a listener named Jess, a mom of two kids who was considering whether to have a third child, given their ages were similar to Luddington's children.

Luddington candidly stated that she knew two kids were enough for her due to her anxiety. When the question turned to Capshaw, who is a mother of four, she highlighted that the decision should be a personal one.

Capshaw suggested that being deeply honest and connected with both oneself and one's partner is crucial. She also said that it's important for the couple to be on the same page when it comes to this topic in particular.

Advertisement

"For me, coming from a big family, it felt natural, and I never felt overwhelmed," Capshaw added.

ALSO READ: Diane Sawyer Shares Last Text She Got From Late Richard Simmons, And It Was A Lyric Of A Classic Song