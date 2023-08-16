"Didn’t respond at all": When Dwayne Johnson got 'ghosted' by Emily Blunt over USD 200 million worth Disney movie

During the fall of 2017, Dwayne Johnson, the Hollywood superstar, took a moment from his extremely busy schedule to make a heartfelt video for Emily Blunt. The context was Jungle Cruise, a film concept that Disney had been nurturing since the early 2000s, inspired by the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Chasing Emily Blunt was a hard task

Blunt, who is well-known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada and Mary Poppins Returns, remained elusive. She refused to read the script even after receiving a letter from the chairman of Disney's live-action division and a persuasive campaign from the filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra. Johnson made a moving video in an attempt to show his admiration and belief that she was crucial to the film, but it went unanswered.

Johnson told THR “I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie. And it was great. And I … I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn’t respond at all. Just ghosted me.”

Emily Blunt's hesitation eventually gave way

Despite her initial hesitation, Emily Blunt eventually connected with Dwayne Johnson. Johnson's moving video message and Collet-Serra's persuasive pitch for the movie shed new, convincing light on the concept, ultimately resulting in Blunt's enthusiastic participation, which was further supported by a sizable payout.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's friendship

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's on-screen collaboration in Jungle Cruise blossomed into a genuine friendship that recently shone at the Oscars. The pair, set to present an award, shared an endearing moment on the red carpet when The Rock spotted Emily from a distance. Inviting her into his interview, their playful camaraderie was on full display. Amid the conversation, Dwayne revealed that he had been asked to name the most talented actor he had worked with, prompting Emily to suggest Nicole Kidman. Amusingly, Dwayne corrected her, asserting that he had actually chosen Emily herself. This lighthearted banter not only showcased their rapport but also charmed fans.

