‘Didn't You Just Have A Baby’: Reign Disick Interrupts Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA During The Family Trip

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-Scott Disick’s nine-year-old son seems to be taking up the sense of humor his father has, as he showed it off during the recent episode of The Kardashians. He was blunt enough to interrupt the PDA his mother and stepfather, Travis Barker, were showing off. Read ahead to know what Reign said to the couple.

Reign Disick on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

In the recent episode of the reality show, Kourtney, along with her husband Travis, took some of their children to Australia as Travis’s band, Blink-182 toured the country.

As the musician toured the destination, the oldest Kardashian sibling saw the opportunity to spend time with her daughter Penelope and Reign. Her firstborn child with Scott, Mason, did not join them on the trip.

Reign shined in this episode as he did not hold back from showing his witty nature. After nine days, the musician joined them in Sydney as he finished his gig. They took the two kids on a boat ride, during which the Poosh founder and Travis began their PDA, which included smooching and hugging each other, per Too Fab.

The 9-year-old walked in on them and told his mom to stop making out with Travis. Reign said, "Didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick!" The pair laughed it off.

In a confessional, the oldest Kardashian sibling shared that it was a beautiful thing to see parents, especially the ones who have newly birthed a baby, show their love and affection. She added that there was nothing wrong with that. Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first son, Rocky, in 2023.

Further in the episode, Reign questioned if Travis was giving his mother a hickey. To which Kourtney replied that it was a gentle kiss on her neck and she missed Travis. Reign responded to this by looking into the camera and saying, “Uhhh, right.”

Kourtney Kardashian on Reign’s sense of humor

In a confessional of the episode, Kourtney spoke about her nine-year-old son’s sense of humor. She said she did not know where he gets his humorous nature from.

The Poosh founder addressed Reign as a “mini Jim Carrey.” She also said that she thinks he is getting his sense of humor from his father, Scott.

Scott Disick is known to have a good sense of humor. He created his mark on the show with his humorous nature and the pranks he pulled on the Kardashians.

