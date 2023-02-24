Die For You Remix Out Now: Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s song is now streaming; Fans cannot keep calm

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s Die For You Remix is now streaming. After teasing the song a couple of days back, the pop stars have now released their new song, and fans absolutely cannot contain their excitement. The original single was a part of The Weeknd’s 2016 album Starboy. However, thanks to social media, and TikTok trends, the song resurfaced again, so much so, that it even earned a spot in the Billboard Hot 100. In January, the song climbed all the way up to Number 8 on the list. This week, it landed on number 7, as it overtook Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero.

Die For You Remix by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd leaves fans excited A few hours ago, Ariana took to her Instagram space to announce that their much-anticipated song is now finally out. She shared a few pictures featuring The Weeknd and herself performing on stage as she wrote in the caption, “DIE FOR YOU REMIX OUT NOW @theweeknd (butterfly and cat emoji)”. The Weeknd took to the comments and wrote, “the journey”.

As soon as the Positions singer shared the post on her ‘gram, fans flooded it with excited comments and a barrage of likes. One fan wrote, “so good (red heart emoji)”. Another user’s comment read, “So you just whip this up and it sounds this good or something??” A third fan said, “I’m finding ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do.” A fourth fan said, “I LOVE IT SO MUCH”. Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s Die For You Remix

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s collaboration This is not the first time Ariana and The Weeknd have collaborated on a song together. In the past, they have worked jointly on Grande’s albums Positions and Off The Table in 2020. Apart from this, in 2021, they also performed a rendition of Save Your Tears from The Weeknd’s album After Hours, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Their chemistry has been a fan-favorite ever since, who have always wanted the artists to collab more. Well, their dream has now come true!

