Die Hard star Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as his health condition worsens

Bruce Willis earlier retired from acting last year because of aphasia and now has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis' family recently posted a statement about his health condition on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. They revealed that the Die Hard actor's condition has further deteriorated and progressed into the diagnosis of dementia. They further added that problems with memory and language which resulted in retirement and raised questions about Willis' cognitive state were just one of the symptoms of the disease.  

Bruce Willis Health Condition   

In the public statement given by Bruce Willis' family, they say that the diagnosis is painful but they are relieved to have a clear identification of the condition. Frontotemporal dementia is a common form of dementia that can strike anyone. There is no treatment for this condition as of now but they hope that cure for frontotemporal dementia is soon developed.   

Bruce Willis’ family also called for greater understanding and awareness of frontotemporal dementia. In the statement the family mentions that Bruce will want to bring global connectedness and awareness about this disease if he could. The Die Hard actor always believed in using his voice to help other people along with raising awareness about the important matters both publicly and privately.  

When did Bruce Willis retire?
Bruce Willis retired in May 2022.
Why did Bruce Willis retire?
Problems with language and memory, which instigated rumors about his cognitive state and prompted his retirement in May 2022.
What illness does Bruce Willis suffer from?
Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
