Digger Trailer: Tom Cruise as Mr Rockwell Must Survive From Global Catastrophe That He Dug Himself

Digger, starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, is slated to release in Indian theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the team has unveiled the final trailer, offering a glimpse into the black comedy with a satirical treatment.

Digger Trailer

In the 2-minute-and-24-second-long trailer, Digger introduces Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy and ageing oil baron involved in the drilling business. After one of his ventures triggers a global catastrophe, he must rise above the hole he has dug himself into, escape the tight spot, and save the world.

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Watch the trailer here:

Digger focuses on the theme, “With Great Power Comes Great Deniability.” John Goodman plays the role of POTUS, while the movie features Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, and others in key roles.

Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film also has Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman as co-screenwriters.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Cosmo Sheldrake, while Emmanuel Lubezki serves as the cinematographer. Stephen Mirrione and Conor O'Neill serve as the editors.

Tom Cruise’s work front

Tom Cruise was last seen in a lead role in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning . Directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen, the film is set two months after Ethan Hunt obtains the key to the source code of the Entity. Ethan and his team race against time to stop the rogue AI from gaining control of the world’s arsenal.

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With the help of Benji, Grace, Paris, and others, Ethan tracks down the sunken submarine Sevastopol to retrieve the Podkova, a device capable of trapping the Entity.

As Gabriel and other threats close in, Ethan faces dangerous missions and a race against a looming global catastrophe. In a final confrontation, Ethan retrieves the Poison Pill and uses it with the Podkova to trap the Entity, preventing a catastrophic launch. After saving the world, Ethan reunites with his team in London as they go their separate ways.

Apart from Cruise, the film features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and others in key roles.

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