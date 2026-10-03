Digger Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before watching Tom Cruise in Alejandro Inarritu's dark comedy

Digger, starring Hollywood legend Tom Cruise in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 2, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu, here’s what the netizens have to say about the dark comedy.

Digger Twitter Review

A Twitter user wrote, "Digger: Twists after twists constantly changing the story, the plot fictionises the characters at certain moments, still the overall humor & gritty-ness keeps you hooked. Tom Cruise is a masterclass on how an Actor should keep learning & adapting at every stage of life."

Another user commented, "Digger: An ECCENTRIC MESS or A FLAWED MASTERPIECE There is a hook in the film. A wild swing that will precisely invest you more into the story or completely disconnect you! This creative choice is generating the polarising reactions Tom Cruise acts his socks off!"

A third user wrote, "Digger is worse than Bardo. It has an important message and uses satire and humor to tell its story, but it’s ultimately too scattered to make its points land. Tom Cruise and John Goodman do their absolute best to keep things afloat (sic)."

Check out reactions below:



About Digger



The film introduces Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy and ageing oil baron involved in the drilling business. After one of his ventures triggers a global catastrophe, he must rise above the hole he has dug himself into, escape the tight spot, and save the world.

Apart from Cruise, Digger also stars John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, and others in key roles. Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film also has Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman as co-screenwriters.

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ALSO READ: Digger Trailer: Tom Cruise as Mr Rockwell Must Survive From Global Catastrophe That He Dug Himself