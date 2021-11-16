Dionne Warwick hilariously asks Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's famous 'red scarf'

Dionne Warwick didn't beat around the bush when it came to asking Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's famous 'red scarf' which the Willow singer has repeatedly mentioned in the 10-minute version of her song All Too Well. Taking to Twitter, Warwick asked "young man" aka Gyllenhaal to give Swift her scarf back if he has it.

"If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it," Warwick tweeted from her official account. Adding to the same, she further mentioned, "It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake." Seems like a generous offer, Jake! For those unversed, Taylor Swift's red scarf is in the news again after she re-released her album Red with a 10-minute version of her song All Too Well, which fans believe is about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. The scarf was mentioned in the opening verse, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

While the Grammy winner hasn't ever confirmed that the song has indeed been about the Spider-Man: Far From Home alum, many fans believe that the song contains references from their relationship. Swift even released a short film version of the song, with Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in the lead roles.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, the presumed 'sister' in Taylor Swift's All Too Well had opened up about the red scarf stating that she "never understood" why everybody kept asking her about the scarf. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible [I have it]. I don’t know. I have been asked this before," she had previously revealed in 2017 on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

ALSO READ: Here's where Jake Gyllenhaal was amid ex Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film release