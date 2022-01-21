Dionne Warwick jokingly says she's 'gonna find out' whether Jake Gyllenhaal returned Taylor Swift's red scarf.

Following the re-release of Taylor Swift album Red, Dionne Warwick had previously tweeted to Jake Gyllenhaal about returning the red scarf that Swift had mentioned in her song 'All Too Well.' For those unversed, according to many fans, Swift's 10-minute version of her song All Too Well has references to her relationship with Gyllenhaal, and even Dionne Warwick didn't hesitate to tweet about the same.

She had previously tweeted, "If that young man has Taylor's scarf, he should return it." Fans took to the replies and penned appreciation tweets for Warwick, lauding her for listening to the song and also tweeting about the popular "red scarf!" Now, during her appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, via ET Canada, Warwick was asked about her hilarious tweet and whether she has heard from Taylor or Jake about the red scarf. “Not one word from him or her yet,” Warwick said. “I’m gonna find out, I’m gonna give her a call. I am, to find out if she got her scarf and if she didn’t, I’m gonna find Jake," she jokingly added.

In the tweet, she had also mentioned, "It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake." If you're not aware of the song, the re-released version of All Too Well from her album Red (Taylor's version) made fans question whether it's about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. The scarf was mentioned in the opening verse, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

