Dionne Warwick reacts to Yung Gravy's stage name after his VMAs date with Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling

The Video Music Awards 2022 were held recently and one couple who made the headlines after taking to the red carpet happened to be rapper Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling. The duo was seen packing on the PDA on the red carpet as they shared a kiss. However, it's Yung Gravy's name that left singer Dionne Warwick rather confused.

The Walk on By singer who is known to express her views in hilarious tweets recently reacted to Gravy and Easterling's VMAs red carpet appearance and mainly shared her thoughts about the rapper's unique name. Commenting on his stage name, Warwick took to Twitter on August 29 and wrote, "Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???" She further corrected his name and added, "I have just learned that it is 'Yung' and not 'Young.' I am still confused about the gravy. Okay."

Warwick's mention of the rapper whose original name is Matthew Raymond Hauri comes after he went viral for his remark about Addison Rae's mom, Sheri who was his date to the awards ceremony over the weekend. While speaking about their VMAs date, Gravy during his red carpet interaction said he and Easterling are a "perfect match" because he is "into MILFs, and she's kind of the queen of MILFs."

Gravy and Easterling's romance reportedly began in July after the duo were caught exchanging flirty remarks on TikTok. Sheri was previously married to Monty Lopez, Addison's dad, in 2004. The couple divorced before remarrying in 2017 and also share two other children. Recently, Monty also reacted to her date with Yung Gravy and wrote in his Instagram Stories that he was "unbothered."

