Dionne Warwick ROASTS The Weeknd & Chance The Rapper over their names; Both artists react with sweet responses

Iconic singer Dionne Warwick recently roasted both The Weeknd and Chance The Rapper over their names, and the singers have just responded. See what they said below.

Dionne Warwick recently posed an interesting question on Twitter! The 79-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Saturday (December 5) to ask why Chance the Rapper why he has “the Rapper” in his stage name. “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” Dionne first tweeted. She then added, “I am now Dionne the Singer.” Dionne then followed up with, “Holy by Justin the Bieber @justinbieber and @chancetherapper is one of my favourite songs right now.”

Chance then responded to Dionne, totally freaking out that she knows who he is. “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” Chance tweeted back at Dionne. She then replied, “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.” Chance then responded, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

Chance wasn’t the only entertainer Dionne went after on Twitter over their stage name. Next up was The Weeknd. “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd,” Dionne wrote. She then added, “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.” The Weeknd just responded! “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day,” he tweeted in response to the legendary singer.

