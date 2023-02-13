Diplo jokes he came for Rihanna’s ‘baby shower’ as Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl

The 44-year-old DJ was supporting Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LVII this year. However, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who beat the Eagles by a score of 38-35 to win the glorious title. But luckily, Diplo is looking at the bright side of things, as he got to enjoy Rihanna’s much-anticipated performance, and the surprising pregnancy reveal. Read on to find out more.

A few hours back, Diplo , whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz took to his Instagram space and posted a picture of himself at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. He could be seen wearing an oversized outfit featuring the logo of Philadelphia Eagles. He stood with his back to the ground, and both his hands stretched out. While it is clear that he was rooting for the Eagles, it was the Chiefs who won the game.

Sharing this picture, he wrote in the caption, “came for @badgalriri baby shower,” thus, seemingly looking at the positive side of things.

For the unversed, Rihanna gave her first live performance today at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, after a gap of four years. Not only this, she surprised everyone when she teased her baby bump, thus revealing the news about her second pregnancy.

Diplo on Beyonce

Recently, Diplo was in the news for another reason. Netizens thought that, in a video that went viral, the DJ was seen saying that Beyonce ‘bought’ her Grammy Award after winning the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. However, he soon took to social media to clear the air. He said that this year was a strong year for electronic music at the Grammys as it was the first time dance/electronic category was televised. He further mentioned that he himself is a big fan of Beyonce. Diplo also clarified that he was saying ‘that’s my name’ as the music producer was proud that his name appeared as a part of the nominations on the big screen at the event.