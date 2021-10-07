Diplo RESPONDS to sexual misconduct allegations: I will not give in to lies and harassment

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Diplo took to Instagram to explain his side of the story after reports claimed that he could potentially face criminal charges after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct. In a lengthy note, where he also shared screengrabs of DMs, he wrote, "I am not this person and I won’t be extorted by anyone no matter how stinging the press can be."

It was recently reported that Diplo was accused of claims that he sexually assaulted a woman and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection. The woman has also alleged that he recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her permission and distributed at least one of them as reported by BuzzFeed News.

In his response to the allegations, the 42-year-old musician took to Instagram and claimed that the woman accusing him of misconduct has been stalking him. In his post, Diplo wrote, "I will keep this story easy to read because I know the internet has a short attention span, and it was my goal to never address a stalker. I will refer to her as ‘SA’ (and you can find anything easily online) she was an obsessed fan of mine, and after I relinquished all contact with her, it appears that her only purpose in life has been to disrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends and attack me and threaten my family. to be clear, SA was not a minor when I had conversations or sexual intercourse with her. Her own text messages admit this."

The DJ further explained how he met her and also shared in his post, a screengrab of their DMs and noted that explicit photos were removed from the texts.

In conclusion, the Revolution hitmaker wrote, "The people in my life know me for who I really am. I will continue to do everything I can to end this in the most respectful way but I will not give in to lies and harassment."

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same).

