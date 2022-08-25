Directioners OVERJOYED as Louis Tomlinson makes rare 'nostalgic' comment on Zayn Malik singing One Direction

Zouis is thriving and how! Leaving Directioners overjoyed was Louis Tomlinson, who "liked" not one but two amazing One Direction covers by Zayn Malik. In what came as a genuine surprise to 1D fans, Zayn Malik recently shared snippet videos of himself crooning to popular One Direction songs You & I and Night Changes, showing off his trademark high notes prowess...

The once-upon-a-time BFFs may not be on the most amicable terms since Zayn Malik quit One Direction, back in 2015, but for Directioners, the "likes" beckons happier times in the Zouis bromance timeline! So much so, that Louis Tomlinson even made a rare comment about his honest thoughts when it came to his former 1D bandmate's epic covers of the boyband's hit songs. A Directioner took to Twitter to ask the Don't Let It Break Your Heart singer: "What do you think of the videos of Zayn singing One Direction? The truth, I started to cry."

To this, Louis Tomlinson thoughtfully tweeted back, "It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days." Unsurprisingly, Directioners had a field day, being joyous beyond belief to see the 30-year-old singer speak so openly about Zayn Malik. Tomlinson's tweet about the 29-year-old singer has already crossed 100k likes (and counting!).

Check out Louis Tomlinson's tweet about Zayn Malik below:

Zouis Forever, indeed!

Moreover, another Directioner asked Louis Tomlinson: "did you meet Niall over there," referring to Louis Tomlinson recently meeting his beloved One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at Glastonbury. To this, Tomlinson tweeted back, "Yeah it was proper nice to see him! Always is."

Meanwhile, to jog your memory further, Louis Tomlinson had also hit a "like" on Zayn Malik's heartwarming Instagram post to show his happiness for the Pillowtalk singer welcoming baby Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, back in September 2020.

