Directioners vs ARMY: One Direction, BTS battle to win Best Boy Band of the Decade; fans trend both on Twitter

The Tylt, a poll website has pitted One Direction against BTS for the Best Boy Band of the Decade honour which has led to Directioners and ARMY battling it out to make their favourite band win. This includes trending the following hashtags on a worldwide perspective - #1DWins10s and #BTSwins10s.

One Direction and BTS have a couple of things in common, but the most prominent aspect is the undying adoration that their fans have for the boy band. On one hand, we have the Directioners, who have been thirsting for a reunion since the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015. However, years later, they still keep the love alive that even astonishes the members of the band. On the other hand, we have the ARMY whose loyalty for the Bangtan Boys jumps across leaps and bounds. Thanks to the ARMY, BTS has been recognised on a worldwide scale and it's simply impossible to ignore their undeniable talent.

But, what happens when there comes a time to choose between the two boy bands? More specifically, what happens when their cultural impact is put to the test and only one can come out on top? Well, The Tylt, a poll website has done just that and pitted the two boy bands for the Best Boy Group of the Decade. You know what this means! It's time for a WAR! Taking to Twitter, Directioners and ARMY have made it their mission to make their favourite band win. In what is a tight-knit race which is giving us major anxiety, #1DWins10s and #BTSwins10s is trending worldwide!

As you read this, both the hashtags have most likely crossed over 2 million tweets and it doesn't look like the hysteria will stop anytime soon. Moreover, there are still 2 and a half days for the poll to end!

See all the hysteria between Directioners and ARMY below:

This performance that had me sobbing for days COME BACK ALREADYYY #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/PTLaubt1dg — (@maefrances10) December 14, 2019

THESE GUYS FILLED ARENAS, THATS SOMETHING NOT ANYONE CAN DO, LEGENDS ONLY #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/RWTo8aYfXb — alemendez (@Ale_Mendezss) December 14, 2019

Don't forget where you belong, home.

If you ever feel alone, don't.

You were never on your own.

And the proof is in this song.#1DWins10s

pic.twitter.com/8CXwjwHbFP — kayla (@guccibabylarry) December 14, 2019

Hey armys ik i’m not a big acc But please reply with “#BTSwins10s @BTS_twt” if you love bts with all your heart and if you would do anything to make them happy pic.twitter.com/gYqmJbBvPu — (@multistandoll) December 14, 2019

“the band that lost the xfactor but won the world” #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/TzqRXKdRrc — lienke » is seeing h&l (@saintIournt) December 14, 2019

let's show them the power of the army let get it rt an replay with @BTS_twt #BTSwins10s pic.twitter.com/nxuOQ69KmR — OT7 (@Roba_VV) December 14, 2019

Let’s win this for the best boy band ever 1D Family forever #1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/C5BRxDY6G0 — one direction (@0one_direction) December 14, 2019

We couldn't even greet each other

In the midst of this excitement/fluttering that drives me insane.

Yeah I'm going out baby

The entire world is my home.#BTSwins10s @BTS_twt (Rt ) pic.twitter.com/VJEX3UUHL3 — Ceren (@btsjiminly) December 14, 2019

guys, how do you feel? X can we talk about how we're proud to be their fans? forever.#1DWins10s pic.twitter.com/pSyqIWwlc1 — is seeing larry. fine line. (@iamplumeria) December 14, 2019

ARMYs the biggest fandom I know we can do this. Imma pray for the best #BTSwins10s@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/yFpiH7q9d8 — (@youxhtae) December 14, 2019

The dedication is maddening, to say the least!

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber 2020 Album: Will BTS member Jungkook collaborate with the singer on a song?

Who's got your vote - One Direction or BTS? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Read More