Director Adam Wingard Opts Out Of Godzilla X Kong Sequel Amidst Film's Record-Breaking Success

Adam Wingard, who directed the last two of Legendary’s smash-hit MonsterVerse movies, will not be returning for a third installment, THR reports, citing multiple sources. The parting of ways was described as amicable and due to a time conflict between the parties, with the doors remaining open for the filmmaker at the production company, per insiders.

For those who may not know, Wingard co-wrote and directed Godzilla × Kong, which has raked in over $564 million worldwide since its March 29 domestic opening. The moviemaker, who did not have a deal with Legendary for any new installment, said he had more stories to tell during the film’s press tour earlier this year but also simultaneously unveiled a new original feature project that he wanted to see through before tackling another MonsterVerse movie.

The project, an action thriller titled Onslaught, was picked up by A24 in a competitive sale and is looking for a fall shoot.

Wingard Leaves the franchise on a high note

Godzilla x Kong, the latest installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, is on the path to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all five previous installments in the franchise, likely snatching the title from 2017's Kong: Skull Island, which peaked at $568 million. Additionally, the flick may also be one of the most profitable of the five movies in the series, as it cost only $135 million to make.

Wingard’s first Godzilla movie was Godzilla vs. Kong, which was released in 2021 both theatrically and on the streaming service HBO Max (now Max). Despite premiering during the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie grossed $100 million domestically and $470 million worldwide. For this feat, it was recognized as one of the films credited with reviving cinema during the difficult theatrical period.

Where does Legendary stand in terms of the upcoming MonsterVerse movie direction post-Wingard’s exit?

Although the film production company indicated it would love to see Wingard return to the franchise, his return was uncertain when Legendary brought Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham to begin penning a new script.

It is unclear if the franchise will still continue to explore concepts such as Hollow Earth—the notion that another subterranean world exists inside the Earth — after the aforementioned creative revamp.

