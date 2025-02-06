Director Explains Why Seth Rollins’ Role Was Cut From Captain America: Brave New World

Seth Rollins had originally filmed a role in the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, but his scenes did not make it to the final cut. Director Julius Onah has now revealed the reasoning behind this decision.

Rollins was set to portray a member of the Serpent Society, a group of snake-themed villains from the Marvel comics. However, his footage was ultimately removed from the final version of the film. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Onah explained that this change was influenced by the availability of acclaimed actor Giancarlo Esposito, who stepped into the role of Seth Voelker (Sidewinder), the leader of the Serpent Society.

Onah elaborated on the decision, stating, “When you’re taking characters like the Serpent Society from publishing—who, as you know, are individuals dressed up as snakes and have snake-adjacent powers—you’re always iterating and trying to figure out the version that totally works best in a movie like this. I love Seth, Seth’s incredible. But as we were evolving, and we knew we had an additional photography period, we had to consider what best fit the tone of the film.”

He continued, explaining that Esposito’s availability was a game-changer, “We were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone?’ And when Giancarlo became available, it was such a no-brainer. I have a very particular history with him—he’s iconic for working with Spike Lee, and I actually interned with Spike Lee when I was 19 years old. Fans have been fan-casting him in the MCU for a long time, and he fit the vision of the film perfectly.”

Advertisement

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. The film sees Anthony Mackiereprise his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America, joined by Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The story follows Sam Wilson as he meets with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, only to find himself entangled in a dangerous international crisis. As tensions rise, Sam must uncover the mastermind behind a sinister global plot before it spirals out of control.

While Seth Rollins’ role was ultimately left on the cutting room floor, Julius Onah’s comments suggest that the decision was made to ensure a cohesive and grounded vision for the film. With Giancarlo Esposito now leading the Serpent Society, fans can expect a fresh and compelling take on one of Marvel’s infamous villainous groups.