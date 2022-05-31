Director George R.R. Martin reacts to Game of Thrones finale backlash: Some episodes are good, some are bad

George R.R. Martin, the author of the book that became the blockbuster fantasy program Game of Thrones, discusses the fan outrage the series got at the conclusion of its run. HBO's tremendously successful adaptation of Martin's novels became one of the most-watched TV shows of all time, charting the political intrigue and magical horrors that haunt the kingdoms of Westeros and Essos.

Despite its worldwide fame, Game of Thrones season 8 drew widespread criticism from critics and spectators alike when it premiered in 2019. The series finale has become legendary for having one of the most disappointing endings in television history, with many noting poor writing, horrible lighting, and unsatisfactory conclusions to most of the main character storylines.

Now, the author himself has expressed his thoughts on the Game of Thrones finale fan outrage. In an interview with The Independent, Martin expresses surprise at "how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved." He also claims that some criticism of the show from fans has been "toxic." He said as per Screenrant, "I don't understand it, you know. OK, you love a show, you love a character. What's the worst... it's either going to be a good show or a bad show or a mediocre show. Some episodes are good, some are bad. Why are people getting so crazy about it, you know? [...] I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved. If you don’t like a show, don’t watch it! How has everything become so toxic?"

However, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO Max on August 21, it won't be long until we find out how much the Game of Thrones ending criticism will affect audience ratings for the new series.

