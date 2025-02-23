Director James Cameron Details His Next Avatar Movie; ‘Best of the Three’

James Cameron is notoriously famous for his work in the Hollywood film industry. While being the filmmaker of several highest-grossing outings ever, Cameron recently spilled the beans on his next dream project, the third installment of Avatar.

Talking about Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will be released this year on December 19, the director detailed a few things about the cast and how further entries would take place.

In an intriguing conversation with Stuff, the highly acclaimed director mentioned, “I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far.”

He then went on to add that the actual response would be seen in coming months when the movie releases, however, “I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way,” he stated.

Talking about his time in Wellington, New Zealand, James Cameron mentioned that he would work on all five outings of the fantasy science fiction movies in the same region. The director of Titanic then also added this would take another five to six years and that he has already worked on a rough design of the fourth and fifth entry.

While the director has been continually dropping big bangers with his Pandora-focused series, he has even successfully created new jobs for “about 1000 people.”

“Hopefully we'll roll right over into [movies] four and five from that,” the director who likes to be called Jim these days mentioned during the interview.

For those unversed, Avatar will see Sam Worthington reprising his role of Jake Sully with Zoe Saladana who will be seen as Neyitri, along with Sigourney Weaver as well as Stephen Lang, playing the character of Kiri and Miles Quaritch, respectively.