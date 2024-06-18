Director James Cameron Recalls Arnold Schwarzenegger Pointing Gun At Producer's Head During Terminator Shoots

Making movies often involves more than just acting and directing; many interesting stories and unexpected moments are behind the scenes. One such unforgettable moment occurred while filming the 1984 sci-fi classic The Terminator. We are talking about the moment when Schwarzenegger pointed a gun at one of the film’s producers.

Well, it was a prank but not an ordinary one. Director James Cameron recently shared this surprising and unforgettable story from the set. Let’s take a closer look at the intriguing prank story.

The fun gun prank

The Terminator is famous for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s role as the relentless cyborg. His performance helped make the film a massive hit. During the production of The Terminator, an executive producer named John Daly visited the set. As director James Cameron recalled, Daly’s visit turned into an unforgettable experience due to Schwarzenegger’s prank.

He said the first time John Daly visited the set, was the night they were shooting the tech Noir club scene. He was standing next to Arnold who looked over at him. He was in his full Terminator wardrobe and in his Austrian accent said, “John, every time I see you, you’re always smiling.” Cameron said, “Then, Arnold pulled out his massive .45 automatic, jammed it under John’s jaw, and said, ‘Personally I hate it.’”

Why did Schwarzenegger do it?

Cameron claimed that John went pale and left the set after a while. Though the gun was a fake one, Daly got really scared. He never came back to the set when Arnold was filming.

The reason behind Schwarzenegger’s actions remains unclear. It could have been an attempt at a practical joke or a method to stay in the character. It could also be an intimidation tactic, but unfortunately, we can’t confirm his intentions. Because John Daly passed away in 2008.

The Terminator’s casting twist

Originally, the studio had different ideas for the casting of The Terminator. They considered O.J. Simpson for the role, but Arnold Schwarzenegger got the part. Reports claim that he was initially more interested in playing the hero Kyle Resse. In fact, after meeting Arnold, Cameron realized that he would be perfect for the Terminator role instead.

Arnold pulled up his socks for this role. He mentioned in his book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, the intensive training he underwent for this role. To embody the machine-like precision of the Terminator, he blindfolded himself to practice gun stunts. He fired so many times that he no longer blinked while shooting.

The rigorous training helped him perform the role to perfection too. His dedication didn’t stop with the first movie. For Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Arnold practiced the shotgun cocking flip so many times that his knuckles bled.

Arnold’s tough-love approach to keeping his children disciplined

Up till now, you might have figured out that Arnold was a dedicated and disciplined soul. His dedication and discipline extended to his personal life. In an interview with Rich Roll, he shared how he instilled the same in his children too.

For instance, he once threw his daughter’s shoes into the fireplace, because she repeatedly left them out. He wanted to make her learn that she needed to be responsible with her belongings. Moreover, if his kids didn’t turn off the lights, he would unscrew the light bulbs. He used to make sure that his children learned the importance of saving electricity.

