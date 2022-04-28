Director James Cameron reveals official title of Avatar 2; Teases first footage at CinemaCon

Director James Cameron is now ready to show audiences his otherworldly, underwater vision for Avatar's long-awaited sequel after at least seven delays in the previous eight years (the picture was initially scheduled to release in 2014). It has been titled Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar 2 has been in development for almost a decade, with little behind-the-scenes glimpses being released from time to time, including a look at some concept art and character introductions. During that period, there were also rumours about the names of the intended sequels, one of which being Avatar: The Way of Water. Now at CinemaCon, as per Variety, Disney verified those speculations to be accurate, revealing that Avatar: The Way of Water is the official title for the first Avatar sequel, planned for release on December 16, 2022.

Interestingly, footage from the movie was also unveiled at the event. Attendees at CinemaCon were handed 3D glasses to see the minute-long video, which had practically no speech. Instead, sweeping views of the planet's crystal blue waters and lakes enveloped visitors in diverse sections of Pandora's fascinating universe. The movie also depicts the indigenous Na'vi people interacting with different creatures resembling whales and pelicans, some of which flew through the screen and into the faces of audience members owing to three-dimensional technology, as per Variety.

Avatar: The Way of Water, set more than a decade after the events of the first film, begins to tell the story of the Sully family — Jake, Neytiri, and their children — and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Meanwhile, The trailer will be shown exclusively in cinemas ahead of the May 6 release of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

ALSO READ:Zoe Saldana reveals she 'was moved to tears' after watching a footage from Avatar 2