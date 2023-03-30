Director James Gunn has a ‘Wild’ Jurassic World idea; Chris Pratt drops a major update

Jurassic Park films, which are one of the most famous Hollywood film franchises of all time, hit the theatres during the 1990s and 2000s. Later, the much-loved franchise was relaunched in 2015 with Jurassic World, and the popularity of the universe widened immensely. The reboot trilogy, which featured a stellar star cast including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howards, ended with the film Jurassic World: Dominion, which hit the theatres in 2022. However, a new installment is on cards for the famous film franchise now.

Chris Pratt confirms new installment of Jurassic World with director James Gunn

In his recent interview with Collider, leading man Chris Pratt, who played the role of Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films, confirmed that a new installment is on cards. Interestingly, the popular actor revealed that his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently pitched a 'Wild' idea for the next installment. "One time James Gunn gave me a pitch; he was like, ‘What about cavemen?’ Isn’t there a caveman version of the Jurassic thing where a caveman — like the remake of Iceman or something like that? Where maybe the DNA they extract is — I don’t know!" revealed Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt wants to explore deep-sea dinosaurs

In his chat, Chris Pratt also hinted at his interest in exploring deep-sea dinosaurs, leaving the fans more curious. "I would say just given the advent of what we can now do underwater, I’m curious to see more about the Mosasaur. I thought that dinosaur was a wonderful creature, but I would be curious a little bit more about the life of that fabulous creature. Maybe some more underwater dinosaurs,” he stated.

About Jurassic World films

The first two films of Jurassic World films led by Christ Pratt received much love from both the audiences and critics. However, the third installment, Jurassic World Dominion received mixed reviews, and has been considered the weakest film in the franchise. However, the team is now set to bounce back with yet another installment, which is expected to get an official launch, very soon.

