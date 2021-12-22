Director Lana Wachowski delivers emotional speech at The Matrix Resurrections' premiere: Theaters sustained me

Although the decision to roll out the green carpet in San Francisco for the world premiere of The Matrix Resurrections may have seemed obvious because portions of the film were shot in and around the Bay Area, it looks like it was a personal one for director Lana Wachowski.

“I love San Francisco. I love this theater,” while standing on the press line behind the historic 1,400-seat Castro Theatre, the director told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve seen so many important films here, and 27 years ago, when I was unsure about whether or not I was going to be able to be a filmmaker in my life, the Castro was where we had a premiere of Bound for the LGBTQ film festival Frameline." She further said, "I thought it would be nice to come back here, give something back to the city, give some energy to the city and say thank you to the city. This theater seemed like the perfect place.”

As per THR, on a chilly night in San Francisco, with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees, there was plenty of energy flowing through the Castro on Saturday night, with the entire street outside the theatre blocked off and the sidewalks lined with hundreds of fans. However, it's easy to understand the excitement. The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow franchise, and it comes nearly two decades after the first three films revolutionised the action genre.

Meanwhile, Lana further said during her emotional speech, "My best childhood memories were when my family took the day off from school, and we all ran to the movies and packed as many movies as we could into a single day,” she said. “My whole life, movie theaters have sustained me. When I was in high school and I was struggling with my identity, I would run to the movies for popcorn, sticky floors and a kung fu movie, and everything seemed like it was going to be OK."

Warner Bros. will find out if the film succeeds at the box office when it opens in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

