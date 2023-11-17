Director Louis Letterier reveals he 'clashed' with THIS actor on Incredible Hulk set; details

The Incredible Hulk is one of the most prominent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character is one of the strongest Avengers of all. As the actor who first played the character, Mark Ruffalo, replaced Edward Norton, the character has yet to get his solo project.

Louis Leterrier, the director of the first Hulk movie, recently revealed that he had a heated argument with another MCU star while filming.

Louis Letterier shares his argument with THIS actor on The Incredible Hulk sets

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused spinoff series Watchalong, director Louis Letterier talked about the 2008 MCU movie, which starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner . The Incredible Hulk director revealed that William Hurt, who played Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, raised his voice at him while filming the movie.

"The size of the mustache was a discussion," he said. "But sometimes he and I clashed, and I think that was — you have two types of actors, three types of actors. You got your partners, your best friends that you have to cajole all day, and then the people who like to have these arguments ... That's how he worked," said Letterier.

Both of them "clashed" at times during production, including over whether Hurt's mustache in the role would "act him out" in the movie. While filming the movie, the director had an argument with Hurt, claiming that Hurt "was screaming at me [saying], 'You don't know anything about actors!'" According to Louis Letterier, the Late Hollywood legend was also down for a little verbal sparring.

Louis Leterrier's plans for Hulk

As of now, the superhero fandom is still determining when they can see the Hulk next. As the character last appeared in She-Hulk, the character was called out for not being strong, as he has been shown in the comics.

However, the first Hulk movie director had plans for a sequel that never came to fruition. "There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning," said Louis Leterrier as he revealed that he wanted to bring Grey Hulk and Red Hulk on the table.

