Director Nick Cassavetes Is Regretful For Commenting Over Ryan Gosling And Rachel McAdams’ Chemistry On Notebook Sets; DEETS

The 2004 romantic movie The Notebook saw Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdam’s fiery chemistry on screen. However, this was not the case behind the scenes. In an interview earlier, the director of the film, Nick Cassavetes, spilled the beans over the actors fighting on the sets. The filmmaker immediately regretted his decision to share the ugly stories from the sets out in public, as they weren’t entirely true.

Cassavetes clarified on the part of Gosling and McAdams not being friends on the set.

What did The Notebook director have to say about the chemistry between Ryan Goling and Rachel McAdams?

While the director of the 2004 film claimed that the Barbie star and McAdams had a bad relationship on the sets, the duo dated in real life after the film was released. Soon after Cassavetes’ statements, the filmmaker faced backlash from his peers and audience, claiming he immediately regretted his decision.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, God is a bullet maker, revealed, "The last time I did an interview on this thing, I spilled the beans on that. I regretted it. Everyone's like, Why are you saying that? I'm like, I don't know. It caught me on a bad day, but if [McAdams and Gosling] are around, I apologize to you guys. I shouldn't have spilled the beans."

Moreover, the filmmaker also narrated the complete story from the sets. He said that after having arguments on the first day of shooting, both Gosling and the Mean Girls actress were civil with each other, and the shooting work had turned out to be way smoother than expected.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is The Notebook Based On A True Story? Find Out As Ryan Gosling And Rachel McAdams’ Classic Romance Movie Turns 20

Nick Cassavetes’ controversial interview about Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

In 2014, the director of The Notebook interviewed with the VH1 outlet, where he revealed that there was no love between The Fall Guy actor and Rachel McAdams on the sets of the film. Cassavetes claimed, “Maybe I’m not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not.”

He added, “Ryan came to me, and there’s 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick, come here.’ He’s doing a scene with Rachel, and he says, ‘Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off-camera with me?’ ‘I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.'"

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams dated each other for a brief period of time after the film was wrapped. However, things did not work out between the duo, and they parted ways in 2007.

Advertisement

The Notebook is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Notebook: Ryan Gosling wanted Rachel McAdams out of the film for THIS reason