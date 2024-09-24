Director Reveals Tim Robbins Filmed In Creek Full Of Real Cow Poop For THIS The Shawshank Redemption Scene

The Shawshank Redemption is still one of the best cult classic movies, watched by a lot of movie lovers. However, its director, Frank Darabont has a few insights to discuss about the film and its lead, Tim Robbins.

Recently, as the legendary movie celebrated its 30th anniversary, Darabont shed light on how Tim Robbins was all into playing the character, and how had he prepared himself, to understand the depths of someone who is an inmate.

Talking to The Daily Beast, Frank Darabont recalled that the final scene, when Andy Dufresne escapes the prison from a sewage pipe. While this scene might uplift the feelings of a lot of people watching it, it was way tougher for the lead actor.

Spilling the tea, Darabont first asked, “It’s a glorious moment, right?" He then went on to add that Tim Robbins had to literally stand “in this horrible little creek that was filled with cow poop.”

As per Frank Darabont, the location had to be turned into a dam so that it could be filled with water. The director then also recalled that this creek was also filled with “sterilizing stuff” to avoid Tim Robbins getting some disease because of the filth that was filled in the dam.

Talking during the interview, Darabont then added that Tim was all drenched in cow urine.

During the film’s 30th anniversary discussion, Frank Darabont also mentioned that it was Morgan Freeman who had suggested him to cast Tim Robbins for the role of Andy Dufresne.

Recalling how Tim Robbins had prepared himself to be fit for the role, Frank Darabont, then also stated the Nothing to Lose actor had locked himself in a “solitary confinement” so that he could feel the pains of his character and to express what Andy was experiencing in the movie.

While it was not for a whole day, the actor had spent around two or more hours in the prison and came out stating “OK, that’s enough,” the director of The Woman in the Room stated.

The Shawshank Redemption was nominated for seven Academy Awards, for Best Picture, a Best Actor nod for Morgan Freeman as well as for the Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Frank Darabont and more.

The film was adapted from the famous 1982 novel by Stephen King called Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption.

