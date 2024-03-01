Director Stephen Gaghan Shares Devastating Details About Heath Ledger’s Death, Says 'I Literally Just Collapse'

In a new limited series titled Development Hell on Malcolm Gladwell's Revisionist History podcast, a startling revelation emerged during a conversation with Oscar winner Stephen Gaghan. Gaghan disclosed the heartbreaking reason behind abandoning the adaptation of Gladwell's book Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking after years of development and involvement from A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio: the tragic death of Heath Ledger.

Stephen Gaghan shares devastating details about Heath Ledger’s death

New revelations have surfaced surrounding Heath Ledger's tragic death as Hollywood director Stephen Gaghan opened up about the phone call he received afterward. Ledger's passing on January 22, 2008, attributed to a mixture of prescription drugs, including OxyContin, Vicodin, Valium, Xanax, Unisom, and Restoril, was ruled accidental. Gaghan, who had been collaborating with the 28-year-old on an adaptation of Malcolm Gladwell's Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, was deeply affected by the loss.

Gaghan vividly recalled the phone call he received from Ledger's father upon arriving at the scene. He said on Gladwell’s Revisionist History podcast series Development Hell, “They were there with the body and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the bedside table. I think my number was on the script, like written. These guys, as you can imagine, they are in shock and they dialed that number and I don’t know why."

Advertisement

He continued, “I’m in an airport with my wife [Minnie Mortimer] just going from one place to another, and I literally just collapse, never happened to me before or since. My feet went out from under me. I just literally sat down because I was like, 'What?' The emotion, what they were going through, I should not have been a party to in any way really, and yet as a human or as somebody who just cares, I just was there and I was listening and my wife was looking at me. I remember her face and I was just like, I was speechless. I just listened and listened and listened. It was just really, really sad. And it’s still sad. For me, I just had to put a pin in it.”

ALSO READ: 'I didn’t quite manage what I hoped...': When Christian Bale admitted Heath Ledger 'completely ruined' his plans for The Dark Knight

Stephen Gaghan reveals talks about Blink project

Before recounting the anecdote, Stephen Gaghan disclosed the process of getting the script to Ledger initially. Collaborating with Gladwell, they focused on a particular chapter from Gladwell's book to shape the screenplay. Assembling a package that included DiCaprio, who also agreed to produce, they embarked on a tour of Hollywood studios, igniting a bidding war to bring the project to fruition.

Gladwell said about the scene that went down in November 2005, “The town went nuts. We pick a studio, we huddle with our agents, we pick a winner, checks are cashed. Some brilliant producer is assigned to our case, and off we go. Only it never happens. A year passes, then two years, then three years. And this is why we’re doing ‘Development Hell,’ an entire series devoted to scripts that never happen. This is always the most devastating part of the story, the plot twists that happen off the page.”

Blink ultimately found its home at Universal Studios, with Gaghan revealing that they reached a point where they were prepared to proceed with a budget, schedule, and essentially a green light for production. Gaghan was set to direct from his own script, marking a significant milestone in the project's development.

ALSO READ: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan wins Best Director; remembers Heath Ledger in his speech