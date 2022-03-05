Director Taika Waititi teases Thor: Love and Thunder details; Says 'it's the craziest film I've ever done'

The upcoming Marvel thunder god flick has fans in a rut as they eagerly wait for any information about this Chris Hemsworth starrer sure-to-be megahit Thor: Love and Thunder. In a recent chat on a Playlist Network podcast The Discourse, via Comicbook, director Taika Waititi opened up about the upcoming superhero blockbuster which started filming in January 2021 and has kept fans on their toes ever since.

Even though Waititi did not slip any spoilers throughout the interview, he did mention that the next edition to the Thor franchise will have certain similarities with Thor: Ragnarok. The director shared, "I don't think there's been any difference," he then continued, "The size and everything is the same, there are a few different actors, but the energy and intention are the same." Waititi also revealed that he has been looking for a way to insert a Rhys Darby cameo in the movie. Darby is an actor and comedian from New Zealand who has collaborated on the series Flight of the Conchords alongside Waititi.

However, Waititi did tease the movie a little as he admitted, "Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done." He then went on to continue, "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he also shared, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Meanwhile, Waititi is not just the director of the film rather he also participated in penning the screenplay beside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film has a star-studded cast with Chris Hemsworth as his recurring role Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and more from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

