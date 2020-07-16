  1. Home
Directors of Project Power starring Jamie Foxx reveal the film's realism is the highlight of the script

The Netflix film is helmed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. The director duo revealed that when they read the first 10 pages of the film’s script, they were totally convinced that they had to make the film.
Project Power
The directors of the upcoming Netflix drama, Project Power starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt spoke about the film during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The Netflix film is helmed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. The director duo revealed that when they read the first 10 pages of the film’s script, they were totally convinced that they had to make the film no matter what. The directors of much awaited Netflix film, Project Power which has a superpower twist to it reveal that the film's realism is the highlight of the fantasy flick.

The trailer of the Netflix drama, Project Power was unveiled by the makers and it has managed to generate a lot of interest in the minds of the fans and film audiences. The trailer sees how, Jamie Foxx's character is trying to find people who have swallowed a magic pill which gives them superpowers. These newly acquired superpowers are unique to those who have consumed the pill. The film's trailer also features Dominique Fishback who plays the role of a dealer is also part of the whole chaotic situation. Jamie Foxx will be seen in the role of a former soldier who is trying to find his daughter who has gone missing.

The film's teaser is pretty intriguing as it showcases, regular people swallowing the so-called magic pill to gain superpowers and causing utter chaos around them. The film comes out in August on Netflix, and the fans are eagerly waiting for it.

