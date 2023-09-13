‘Dirty 30 looks pretty damn good’: Outer Banks star Chase Stokes gushes over girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini’s 30th birthday

Kelsea Ballerini, the renowned country singer, rang in her 30th birthday with a heartfelt tribute from her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, famous for his role in Outer Banks. The couple has been romantically linked since January, and Stokes marked this milestone with a touching Instagram post.

A sweet birthday tribute to Kelsea Ballerini from Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes, who plays a prominent role in Outer Banks, celebrated Kelsea Ballerini's 30th birthday with a touching tribute. He took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, including high-fashion shots and candid moments, capturing their special bond. Stokes captioned the post with, "dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you Ballerini. i love you (red heart emoji)."

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Fresh off Venice Film Festival

Ballerini and Stokes recently attended the Venice Film Festival, where they were seen in matching all-black outfits at a party. Additionally, the country singer marked her 30th birthday with a girls' trip to an undisclosed tropical location, sharing photos on Instagram. The couple's relationship, which began in January, seems to be going strong, with Ballerini even referring to Stokes as a fellow "Labrador Retriever in human form" due to their compatibility.

As Kelsea Ballerini embraced her 30s, boyfriend Chase Stokes showered her with love through a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Their relationship, which started earlier in the year, appears to be thriving, with shared moments from red carpets to tropical getaways. Stokes, known for his role in Outer Banks, playfully acknowledged Ballerini's description of their compatibility, further solidifying their affectionate bond.

