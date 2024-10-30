'Disease Is About...': Lady Gaga Shares Meaning Behind New Single As She Drops Highly-Awaited Music Video

Lady Gaga is back with a banging music video that has a powerful message! The songstress released the music video of Disease. Now, she has revealed the true meaning behind such a powerful song filled with great and heavy visuals.

Gaga took to her Instagram stories and shared that she thinks so much about the relationship she has with the demons inside of her. She added that it has been hard for her to face how turmoil and chaos seduce her.

The Joker: Folie A Deux star wrote that it makes her experience claustrophobia. Gaga added, “Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me.”

The singer also penned that she can attempt to run for them but they are still a part of her and she can keep on running but ultimately she will encounter that part of herself again, even if it is for a moment.

The Star is Born actress further wrote, “Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it’s mine and I’ve learned to handle it.”

Gaga also expressed that she is the one who conducts her own "symphony "and she is every performer in the plays that are her life and her “art.” She shared that it won't matter how terrifying the question is; the answers are inside of her.

The songstress shared, “Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween.” She also shared a post featuring her music video's clip and wrote the same statement in its caption.

The song is truly packed with visuals that point to deeper meaning behind it. And just like in her movie and other music videos, Gaga did not disappoint us with her acting skills. Her performance felt very natural in every frame. She truly understood the assignment.

Gaga previously grabbed headlines for her film Joker 2 and also for her song collaboration with Bruno Mars, titled Die With a Smile. As per Variety, the track reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 after initially reaching number 3. The song also reportedly surpassed 770 million streams on Spotify and as of now, it sits at 232 million views on YouTube.

