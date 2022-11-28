'Disgusted' Kim Kardashian reacts to brand's controversial teddy bear shoot featuring children

Kim Kardashian recently broke her silence on the ongoing Balenciaga controversy. The Kardashians star shared a statement regarding the brand's recent holiday campaign featuring children which sparked outrage online. The brand was accused of sexualizing children in their ad, which appears to show kids holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. Kim shared a lengthy note on Twitter where she condemned the campaign and also maintained that in the recent light of events, she will be re-evaluating her own association with the brand. After the holiday campaign received backlash online, many netizens had pointed out at Kim Kardashian's silence on the same and in her recent statement, the SKIMS founder also revealed the reason she took a while to comment on the same.

Kim Kardashian expresses her 'disgust' and 'outrage' Sharing a statement on Twitter, Kim wrote, "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened." Kardashian further noted, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period." Kardashian further noted that she appreciates the brand for its immediate removal of the campaign and its apology for the situation.

Kim's TMI in The Kardashians finale In the meantime, The Kardashians finale covered Kim's appearance at the Paris Fashion Week where she walked the ramp for Balenciaga. In the episode, Kardashian revealed a major TMI about her and ex-husband Kanye West conceiving their daughter North West. On th show, Kim was seen telling North, "I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress" as she spoke about the Balmain gown she wore at the Angel Ball. The Kardashians recently concluded its second season which covered several major milestones including Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson, her Met Gala appearance in the Marilyn Monroe dress and more.

