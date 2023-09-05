Disney actor Ashley Tisdale faces USD 600,000 lawsuit over Hollywood car accident

Written by Prakriti Sahu Published on Sep 05, 2023   |  01:47 PM IST  |  410
Ashley Tisdale faces lawsuit (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Tisdale is facing a lawsuit over a Hollywood car accident that occurred in September
  • The plaintiff, Lina Gonzales, alleges injuries and claims damages, including loss of love protection

It's not uncommon for celebrities to find themselves in the spotlight for various reasons, but this time, Ashley Tisdale is facing a lawsuit stemming from a car accident that occurred in Hollywood last year. According to exclusive information obtained by TMZ, a woman named Lina Gonzales has filed a lawsuit against the actress, claiming injuries and damages as a result of the accident.

The alleged accident of Lina Gonzales

The incident in question reportedly took place in September of the previous year. Lina Gonzales alleges that she was driving on Hollywood Blvd., patiently waiting her turn to make a left turn in the left-turn lane. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when Ashley Tisdale, according to Lina's attorney Michael R. Parker, abruptly changed lanes and collided with Lina's car.

What makes this case even more interesting are the additional claims made by Lina. Not only is she seeking compensation for wage loss and medical expenses resulting from her alleged injuries, but she is also seeking damages for what she describes as "loss of love and protection." It's not entirely clear how these emotional damages are connected to the accident, but they are now part of the legal battle.

Lina had a neck injury and a huge medical bill

According to Lina's attorney, the accident left her with severe neck and back injuries, and she is now facing approximately $140,000 in medical expenses. In an attempt to settle the matter, Parker claims to have made a demand for $600,000 to Ashley Tisdale. However, this offer was reportedly rejected, leading to the filing of the current lawsuit.

Ashley Tisdale's response

In response to these allegations, a representative for Ashley Tisdale has stated that there was no aggression or verbal exchange from Ashley following the accident. According to their account, after the collision, both parties exchanged contact information and moved on from the scene.

